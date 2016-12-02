MESSAGE TO MR. TRUMP ON HEALTHCARE

Dear Mr Trump

As you are probably aware there was one really big thing omitted from the affordable care act. It was the affordable part. Nothing was done to address the cost of providing healthcare. The $300 aspirin, $2000 to draw blood and the & the $2 pill that cost $750 needs to stop and stopping it will be very popular with almost everyone.

This is what I recommend.

If a medical or pharmaceutical provider wants to be qualified for payments by insurance they need to be required to have a cost reduction plan in place and it needs to be monitored and scored. If they fail to meet goals set out they will no longer be qualified to receive insurance payments. It's no different than the EPA setting emissions requirements on the auto industry.

Something has to be done about the runaway cost escalation

So the providers have a lot of choice. They can just cut the price charged year over year or they can actually reduce their own operating cost to make the price reduction less painful. They have gone off the deep end because they have no boundaries and after greed and excess is part of the culture of an industry it can no longer police it's self.