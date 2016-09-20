Newsvine

Sharpuntoapoint

About Articles: 4 Seeds: 19 Comments: 6194 Since: Oct 2008

Hillary Clinton's dreadful lies - Chicago Tribune

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Sharpuntoapoint View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONChicago Tribune
Seeded on Tue Sep 20, 2016 6:36 PM
Discuss:

Today, the American people agree. A recent NBC News poll found that just 11 percent of Americans say Clinton is honest and trustworthy. To put that in perspective, 14 percent of American voters believe in Bigfoot. In other words, more Americans believe that a large, hairy, hominoid creature inhabits the forest of North America than believe that Hillary Clinton tells the truth

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor