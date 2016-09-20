Today, the American people agree. A recent NBC News poll found that just 11 percent of Americans say Clinton is honest and trustworthy. To put that in perspective, 14 percent of American voters believe in Bigfoot. In other words, more Americans believe that a large, hairy, hominoid creature inhabits the forest of North America than believe that Hillary Clinton tells the truth
Hillary Clinton's dreadful lies - Chicago Tribune
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Sep 20, 2016 6:36 PM
