Newsvine

Sharpuntoapoint

About Articles: 4 Seeds: 19 Comments: 6194 Since: Oct 2008

Clinton acknowledges hard work ahead, frustrated by America's 'caricature' of her

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Sharpuntoapoint View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun Jul 31, 2016 12:42 PM
Discuss:

EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton acknowledges that Americans have a legitimate concern about her trustworthiness, particularly related to her email scandal and the Benghazi terror attacks, but criticized those who have attempted to undermine her Democratic presidential campaign and make a “caricature” out of her, in an exclusive interview with “Fox News Sunday.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor