Does this national security risk bother anyone as much as it does me?

We have all fought like cats and dogs about Hillary's Emails and half of us have been very disappointed that she wasn't charged over her Email problem. We have debated the merits and demerits of the possibility that she may have put our national security at risk in the past.

Here's what bothers me. What if Russia actually does hold her 30,000 or 33,000 emails through a hack form long ago? Now what. What if Hillary is elected and then Russia or North Korea or some ISIS group lets her know privately that they have these Emails and she knows that the Emails contain devastating information about her.

Would Hillary Clinton allow these people to control her and force her to do things that are against the best interest of America? Would she have the stones to stand firm and not allow herself to be blackmailed no matter what?

I believe this is the most important question about Hillary's election risk?

So which is worse? The wild man from New York or the weakened woman from Arkansas who may have allowed an enemy of the state to obtain information so damaging that she would put our nation in peril to save her own skin?