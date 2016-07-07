The More I Think About It The Madder I Get

In retrospect the meeting that occurred between the Attorney General and Bill Clinton at the Phoenix airport was a planned stunt. An elaborate charade cooked up between the person being investigated and the investigators to make it appear that Loretta lynch was forced to give full power to the FBI to make the decision about whether to charge Hillary Clinton with a crime. The attorney general, the person of interest, and the director of the FBI all conspired together in an attempt to trick the people into believing that the Democrats in power had nothing to do with the decision to let Clinton walk. Whether she did anything wrong or not this smacks of conspiracy and shenanigans.

Lynch meets with Clinton on Monday night the 27th of June at the airport. Ms. Lynch said the meeting with Mr. Clinton was unplanned, largely social and did not touch on the email investigation.

I believe Lynch is lying to us all and the meeting was well planned and orchestrated as a dog and pony show.

July 2nd, five days later the FBI finally interviews Clinton after a year of looking into the case and interviewing countless aids, others involved and reading 30,000 emails. How much time would a reasonable person expect it to take to evaluate the testimony she gave against the evidence looked at during a year long investigation with at times a hundred agents working on the case? Weeks a month or two at best?

Three day later, Tuesday July the 5th the Director of the FBI makes his announcement that Clinton walks. That's three days and no federal government working days to draw final conclusions. The FBI said repeatedly that they would not rush this investigation. That's right because there was never a real investigation.

Their was never any intention of doing anything with this case and this is exactly why special prosecutors should be assigned to do this kind of work.

It was all a put up deal. Clinton was in the know about what they were doing, the FBI was working with the folks in power to find a way to sweep this mess under the rug.

With all the best and brightest working on this one would think they could do a better job of hiding their collusion.

This is my opinion and with no proof. We will never get satisfaction from people this dishonest.

If the Attorney General will lie to our faces who then can we trust.