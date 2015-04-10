Newsvine

Sharpuntoapoint

About Articles: 4 Seeds: 19 Comments: 6194 Since: Oct 2008

Hillary may be disastrously misjudging the politics of 2016

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Sharpuntoapoint View Original Article: The Week
Seeded on Fri Apr 10, 2015 8:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

But at root, the issue of inequality is a simple one. Wages are stagnant or declining because a tiny minority is stinking rich. The hyper-wealthy and their political allies have jig>gered our economic institutions to direct the entirety of income growth towards the 1 percent. Re-jiggering them to cut the rest of the population in on the fruits of productivity growth ought to be a political winner in a democracy.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor