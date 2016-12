What to Do If You’re Years Behind on Your Taxes

When you’re trying to straighten out many years of unpaid taxes, you may want to seek the help of a tax professional. Doing one year of taxes can be complicated enough, so having an expert at hand to ask and answer all the important questions can make the process much easier and more efficient.

Of course you could just burn the building in which you store your tax records.

That seems to work for one particular individual.