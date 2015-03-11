Democrats are placing all their eggs in one basket, and that basket is frayed and tattered and hanging there like a big piñata waiting for the fatal blow

When Clinton finally did meet the press to discuss the subject on Tuesday, she justified her exclusive use of a personal email by saying it was more convenient for her to carry one Blackberry instead of two. She said she fulfilled record-keeping requirements by emailing to State Department employees on their government email (who apparently were all saddled with the inconvenience of carrying two Blackberries)

Democrats pretend that voters don’t care for something as abstruse as archiving official emails. But this ruckus is not about archiving emails. It’s about obsessive secrecy, manipulation, deceit — things that voters do care about

CNN political analyst Gloria Borger notes that Democrats are on the defensive anyway after the 2014 election, and losing ground with President Barack Obama’s unpopularity. The “presidential bench” is thin and made thinner by the dominance of “Bigfoot Hillary.”

When we get CNN assessing the Democrat Party strategy as weak you know that "The Party" is in real trouble